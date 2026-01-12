Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Sues NCAA After Being Denied 6th Year of Eligibility

Trinidad Chambliss’s contests on the college gridiron are over for this year, but his courtroom battles are just beginning.

The heralded Ole Miss QB who led the Rebels to two College Football Playoff (CFP) victories and nearly earned a trip to the national championship game is suing the NCAA in Mississippi state court after being denied a sixth year of football eligibility.

“We expect the lawsuit to be far more detailed and documented than other eligibility lawsuits that have been filed in the past year,” said Chambliss’s lawyer, Tom Mars. “Therefore, considerable work needs to be done before we’ll be prepared to seek an injunction that would allow Trinidad to play next season. Unless the NCAA appeals committee overturns the denial of the waiver before then, we currently anticipate filing the lawsuit in Mississippi state court toward the end of the week. In the meantime, we won’t have any further comment.”

Chambliss transferred from Division II Ferris State to Ole Miss. The NCAA denied his waiver request for a sixth year because, they claim, Ole Miss and Ferris State did not provide the proper medical documentation.

After redshirting his first season at Ferris State in 2021-22, Chambliss did not play in his second year due to medical reasons.

He played the next two seasons for the Bulldogs and led them to a national championship before transferring to Ole Miss just before this past season.

Ole Miss submitted a waiver request to the NCAA in November.

It’s obvious why the Rebels want Chambliss back. He threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 22 touchdown passes as he led Ole Miss to 13 wins and its first trip to the CFP.

Ole Miss is exploring their options should Chambliss’s efforts to win reinstatement fail. On Friday, former Auburn QB Deuce Knight committed to the Rebels.