Japan has kicked off its bid to host the Rugby World Cup again in 2035 following in the footsteps of the next two hosts – Australia next year and then the USA in 2031.

The push comes more than 15 years after it became the first Asian country to global event.

Japan Rugby Football Union president Masato Tsuchida confirmed to AFP an expression of interest had been submitted to the sport’s governing body, World Rugby.

“The World Cup gets bigger each year and it would need all of Japan to get behind it,” he said on Wednesday.

“I want us to hold the best World Cup ever, for the sports world and for Japan itself.”

Japan staged the tournament in 2019, with the host country reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Australia will host the next edition of the tournament in 2027, with the United States following on for first time hosting in 2031.

Japan is likely to face competition to host the Rugby World Cup 2035 edition from Italy, Spain and the Middle East, AFP reports.

World Rugby is expected to select a preferred host in May 2027 and make an official decision in November the same year.

“In today’s world, where divisions are often highlighted, we believe Japan’s strength and spirit are important,” said Tsuchida.

The inaugural Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 1987 and has continued to grow exponentially since then to become the third biggest global sporting event.