Tom Brady’s Passionate Note Supporting Bill Belichick Should Have Mattered, it Didn’t

Bill Belichick did a lot to prepare Tom Brady for the success he would ultimately have as an NFL quarterback. So, Tom Brady did something for Belichick.

He wrote a heartfelt, sincere note to Hall of Fame voters, making the case for Belichick’s induction. A note that, with Belichick’s eight Super Bowl rings as a head coach and assistant, that shouldn’t even have had to be written. Nonetheless, he wrote it and handed it to Hall of Fame voter Armando Salguero to read to the other voters.

A note from the greatest quarterback of all time should have resealed an already sealed deal. It didn’t, as we now know.

Salguero has not shared Brady’s note for the world to read.

“I don’t believe that any coach in the history of the game has done more to earn his place in the Hall of Fame than Bill Belichick,” Brady wrote. “To say that he was my greatest coaching influence would be an understatement. His tremendous leadership, vision, and daily discipline allowed our team to excel in nearly every area for almost 2 decades. We were consistently competitive at the highest level every week as he challenged us to grow from the day that season started to the day it ended. That’s the role of the head coach, and that’s Bill Belichick.

“I had a front row seat for 20 years watching the greatest coach of all time prepare, teach, and lead. He set the standard every single day. His mindset, his consistency, his ability to adapt and evolve — was unmatched. He expected a championship-level standard from everyone in the building, and he got it. That’s why we won! And that’s why he belongs in Canton.

“I’m grateful for what we accomplished together, and I’ll always be proud of the team we built. No one’s more deserving of this honor than Coach Belichick.”

There is no football reason for denying Belichick the Hall of Fame. So, only petty vindictiveness remains as a plausible explanation.

Still, one wonders if that same petty vindictiveness might sabotage Brady in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility? Maybe those same voters will demand Brady be “punished” for Deflategate, the same way they allegedly felt Belichick needed to be punished for Spygate?

Time will tell.