The head coach of the men’s basketball team at Tuskegee University in Alabama, was handcuffed and escorted off the basketball court after Saturday’s game, according to multiple reports.

Benjy Taylor, who serves as the head coach for the men’s basketball team for the university, was handcuffed by “someone wearing a police uniform” after the two appeared to “exchange words,” according to the New York Post.

Per the outlet, “the confrontation occurred during the postgame handshake.”:

The confrontation occurred during the postgame handshake line at Morehouse’s home gym in Atlanta. The incident was caught on video after Taylor, 58, and someone wearing a police uniform appeared to exchange words. Whatever was apparently said led the officer to handcuff Taylor.

Video footage posted to social media by Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst, showed Taylor and a man dressed in a police uniform speaking on the basketball court. Taylor is seen walking away, and then turning around saying something. The officer is then seen pulling out handcuffs as Taylor is still speaking and pointing.

Tuskegee Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin explained that “Morehouse football players intermingled with the teams,” and that Taylor was reportedly “trying to make sure conference-mandated security protocol was enforced,” according to HBCU Gameday.

“We have security measures for our protection of our officials, our student athlete coaches and spectators,” Ruffin explained to the outlet.

Ruffin added that while the security officer claims Taylor was “very aggressive,” Taylor asked the security officers if he could “remove” the football players from the line, according to the outlet.

“He asked the security officer, ‘Can you please remove them from the line?’ That’s what he asked the security officer,” Ruffin told the outlet.

Morehouse College was reported to have defeated Tuskegee University 77-69.