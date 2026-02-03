Pro-ICE Ad Appears in San Fran Before Super Bowl: ‘Defensive Player of the Year’

A new ad in San Francisco praising the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) is getting plenty of attention from residents and visitors in the run-up to Super Bowl weekend.

In total, three ads rotate on a digital billboard a few blocks from Pier 39, one of the main gathering spots for tourists arriving for the Super Bowl this week.

“There are three advertisements displayed in a cycle on the digital billboard at Jefferson and Mason streets,” KRON 4 reports. “One reads, ‘Defensive player of the year: ICE,’ and shows an ICE agent holding a trophy. Another reads, “Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense,” with ICE agents shown in riot gear lined up along the border wall.

A third advertisement shows football players on one half with the words “They can’t win without defense,” and on the other half, ICE with the words ‘Neither can America.'”

The ads are paid for by a group called American Sovereignty. The group’s website contains a message that reads, “We believe a sovereign nation must know and control who enters, enforce the law fairly, and only welcome those who follow the rules.”

The Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. California.