Jemele Hill Humiliated: Called Critics of Boxer Imani Khelif ‘Transphobic’ — but Now He Admits His Chromosomes Are Male

Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has finally admitted he has more male than female chromosomes and male levels of testosterone and says he is not transgender. Yet, in 2024, leftists such as Jemele Hill accused people of being “transphobic” for criticizing the boxer, who insists on fighting in the Olympics’ female categories.

Khelif shared the biological information with the French sports publication L’Equipe, in which he denied being trans and admitted that he has mostly male characteristics. Khelif previously claimed he was a woman.

“We all have different genetics, different hormone levels. I’m not transgender. My difference is natural. This is who I am. I haven’t done anything to change the way nature made me. That’s why I’m not afraid,” Khelif said. “I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions.”

Khelif also claimed he intends to continue competing as a woman in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“For the next Games, if I have to take a test, I will. I have no problem with that,” Khelif added.

Of course, Khelif was the toast of the far left during the 2024 Olympics in Paris when he beat the living tar out of a long list of female competitors and won Olympic gold.

Far-left, race-focused sports writer Jemele Hill, for one, went on repeated tirades against Khelif’s detractors and called them “transphobic” for criticizing the Algerian pugilist. She even urged the boxer to start suing people for saying he had male chromosomes.

“A lot of people need to apologize,” The Atlantic writer Hill said on X, Fox News noted. “I hope Khelif sues some people over their reckless remarks. All this story did was expose ugliness, hatred, and transphobia. As Carini admitted here, she quit because she was upset she was gonna get her a– whooped and other folks turned it into something else.”

Hill wasn’t alone. WNBA star Dawn Staley also sided with Khelif and Hill, replying, “They also need to pray and be prayed for because… the way their lives are set up pure hatred.”

Lefty media outlets also came to Khelif’s aid. Vox, for instance, attacked conservatives for passing “misinformation” when they said that Khelif had male attributes. The left-wing site insisted that “misinformation… is now being used by conservatives to promote their anti-trans agenda.”

The left came together as a block in support of Khelif, many calling the Algerian “transgender” and all claiming that reports of his male chromosomes and other attributes were “misinformation.” Yet now, all that “misinformation” appears to have been the truth all along.

