Controversial Algerian Olympics boxer Imane Khelif defied the detractors and declared, “I am a woman!” after defeating Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamoni earlier this week.

Both Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting have failed the International Boxing Association’s gender eligibility tests gender tests, and both failed to medal in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. But this year, they are tearing through their female opponents.

In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev explained his organization’s decision to disqualify Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting and Algeria’s Imane Khelif from competing in the IBA’s 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, according to Russia’s Tass News Agency. “Based on DNA tests, we identified a number of athletes who tried to trick their colleagues into posing as women. According to the results of the tests, it was proved that they have XY chromosomes. Such athletes were excluded from competition,” Kremlev said.

Immediately after defeating Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, Khelif made only that brief comment in preparation for moving into the semifinals, according to the New York Post.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Algeria's Imane Khelif has just secured an Olympic medal after a 5-0 match against Hungary's Anna Luca Hámori. This comes just hours after Reduxx reported that the European Vice President of the World Boxing Organization István Kovács confirmed that Khelif was a… https://t.co/S8Ar8cedWg pic.twitter.com/knVhY80lzi — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 3, 2024

After defeating Italian fighter Angela Carini in only 46 seconds, Khelif faced Hungarian Anna Luca Haroni on Saturday and broke down in tears after taking the decision.

At this point in the 2024 Paris Games, Khelif is guaranteed to win at least a bronze this year because the Olympics does not have a third-place match for women’s boxing.

Khelif previously defeated Italian boxer Angele Carini — who quit the match after 46 seconds in fear of her safety.

The second controversial boxer who also failed a gender test, Taiwan’s Lin, easily defeated Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan on Friday.

Khelif will face Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semifinal on Tuesday afternoon.

