WATCH: Norwegian Biathlete Overcome with Emotion, Admits to Cheating on Girlfriend After Earning Bronze Medal

A Norwegian biathlete admitted that he had cheated on his girlfriend of six months after he won the bronze medal at the Winter Olympics, describing it as the “biggest mistake” of his life.

When asked how he felt about his win after coming in third in the men’s 20km individual competition at the Winter Olympics, Sturla Holm Lægreid said it was “huge” and his “first Olympic medal,” according to the Daily Mail.

Lægreid went on to thank everyone who had helped him and supported him, including his “whole family,” before tearfully admitting that he had made his “biggest mistake” and cheated on his girlfriend three months ago.

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life,” Lægreid revealed. “The most beautiful, kindest person in the world. And three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her.”

Lægreid went on to admit that it had been the “worst week” of his life.

“I had a gold medal in my life,” Lægreid continued, adding that he only has “eyes for her.”

While Lægreid did not mention “the identity of his girlfriend,” he stated that he is hoping “there’s light at the end of the tunnel for both” of them, according to the outlet.

One of Lægreid’s teammates, Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, shared that they “have known that,” and expressed that it was “good that he is open about it.”