‘Heartbreaking’: University of Northern Iowa Football Player Dies at 18

Parker Sutherland, a football player at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), died on Saturday morning at the age of 18, the university announced.

In a press release, UNI Director of Athletics Megan Franklin described it as a “heartbreaking day” for the university. Sutherland was described as embracing “the opportunity to play Panther football and represent the University through sport.”

Sutherland was described as having brought a “bright light” to the football team.

“It is a heartbreaking day for our Panther Athletics family with the passing of our Parker Sutherland,” Franklin said. “He embraced the opportunity to play Panther football and represent the University through sport. We are devastated – just devastated.”

Sutherland, who was described as an “Iowa native,” had “appeared in four games as a tight end during his freshman season with the Panthers in 2025,” according to the press release.

In his senior year at Iowa City High School, Sutherland “was a second-team all-state performer” and also “excelled” in basketball and baseball, according to the press release.

UNI head coach Todd Stepsis expressed that Sutherland “embodied everything the university looks for in a UNI Football Panther.”

“His talent and potential excited us on a daily basis, but it failed to compare to the type of person and teammate he was,” Stepsis added. “His character, humility, toughness, and genuine love of others are what champions are made of.”

Adam Amdor, who serves as the “assistant director of communications” for the university, revealed to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that earlier in the week, on Thursday, “Cedar Falls Fire & Rescue responded to a call at the UNI Athletics facilities.”

CBS 2 Iowa reported that, according to “multiple sources,” Suther reportedly “collapsed during a workout that day.”