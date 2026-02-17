REPORT: Three Million Dogs to be Killed by Firing Squad Ahead of World Cup

Animal rights groups have expressed outrage over Morocco’s alleged killing of millions of stray dogs ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, according to a recent report.

Organizations such as the International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) and PETA have criticized Moroccan officials for culling the population of roughly three million stray dogs, according to the Daily Mail.

The animal rights organizations have reportedly “released images and testimony” claiming that Moroccan officials are resorting to “using harsh methods” such as “clamping dogs by the neck, loading them into trucks and poisoning or shooting them before disposing of their bodies,” according to the outlet.

In a “91-page dossier to FIFA” from the IAWPC, there were “photographs documenting poisonings, forced starvation, and the shooting of dogs.” The organization has claimed that after Morocco was confirmed to be one of the countries hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the killing of stray dogs “has increased dramatically.”

“After the [World Cup confirmation], the extermination of the dogs has increased dramatically,” IAWPC stated, adding that “the fear is that Morocco will” proceed to kill millions of dogs, according to the outlet.

Catie Cryar, a spokesman for PETA, accused Moroccan officials of not attempting “to hide the fact that dogs are being poisoned, shot, and burned alive to ‘clean up’ for the 2030 World Cup.”

“PETA entities worldwide have been protesting FIFA events, and tens of thousands of PETA members and supporters have sent urgent appeals calling on FIFA to withdraw Morocco’s right to co-host the tournament unless it stops the dog slaughter,” Cryar added.

While Moroccan officials have been criticized, a spokesperson for FIFA told the outlet that “during its bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Morocco emphasized its commitment to animal welfare.” The spokesperson added that FIFA was “following up with its local counterparts with the aim of ensuring commitments are upheld.”

The Moroccan Embassy in London has also reportedly claimed “there is no cull of stray dogs,” according to the outlet.