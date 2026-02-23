U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Declines Trump’s Invitation to the State of the Union

The gold medal-winning U.S. women’s hockey team is turning down President Trump’s invitation to attend the State of the Union (SOTU) address, citing conflicting “academic and professional commitments.”

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

The spokesperson added, “They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The women were the first of the two U.S. Olympic hockey teams to clinch gold. The U.S. women defeated the Canadians on Thursday, while the men took out the Canucks in a thrilling overtime win on Sunday.

President Trump called into the men’s locker room following their victory, the Americans’ first Olympic gold medal in hockey since the iconic “Miracle on Ice” team at Lake Placid in 1980, and invited them to the SOTU address.

At one point, he joked that he would be impeached if he didn’t invite the women’s team as well.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said while speaking to the men’s team.

Trump added that if he didn’t invite them, “I do believe I probably would be impeached,” he quipped.