Toronto Columnist Blasts American Hockey Star Auston Matthews for White House Visit

The reception for American-based members of the USA men’s hockey team as they return to their teams is going quite well. The reception for those who play north of the border?

It’s not going nearly so well.

Toronto Star sportswriter Damien Cox spared no vitriol in denouncing Team USA and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, whom he charged with failing “in every respect as captain of the Leafs. Miserably.” Cox’s case for Matthews’ disappointment is two-fold.

First, his disastrous, in Cox’s view, decision to skip President Trump’s invitation to celebrate in Washington, D.C.

The criticism also stands in contrast to even Canadian fans, who, although initially salty, have largely calmed down and accepted that the players who compete for their teams are American. Therefore, it’s completely reasonable for them to attend an invitation to be recognized by their president.

The Canadian media, on the other hand, is still crazy.