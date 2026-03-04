WATCH: Large Pelican Becomes Ensnared in Infield Net, Delays College Baseball Game

A college baseball game in Santa Barbara, California, got some unwanted aerial interference on Tuesday night.

A large pelican violated the airspace above the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) and Loyola Marymount University (LMU) game on Tuesday night and became stuck in the infield netting. The pelican was eventually made free with the help of a fan, but then took his sweet time about flying away once on the field.

An LMU coach kindly suggested the pelican leave, though the bird seemed hesitant.

Tired of waiting for the pelican to leave on its own, a UCSB coach wrapped the animal in a towel and carried it off.

“Happy to report that the pelican did (eventually) fly away safely,” the UC, Santa Barbara Gauchos reported on X.

The Gauchos eventually defeated the Lions, 11-1.