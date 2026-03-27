Alabama’s Aden Holloway Gets Permission to Travel to Tide’s Sweet 16 Game Despite Felony Drug Charge

Have a felony, can travel.

That appears to be the message sent by an Alabama judge who permitted Crimson Tide star guard Aden Holloway to travel to Chicago for his team’s Sweet 16 game on Friday, TMZ Sports reports.

Holloways’ travel grant would be long enough that he would also be on-hand for Alabama’s Elite Eight game should the Tide win.

The rather stunning development comes after Holloway’s felony arrest last week for allegedly having more than a pound of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp, both felonies in the state of Alabama.

Holloway bonded out of jail, but one of the conditions of his bond, was that he had to gain court approval for any travel. Judge Joanne Jannick granted Holloway’s travel petition on Friday morning.

However, just because Holloway is permitted to travel to and attend the game doesn’t mean he will be allowed to play. Holloway would also need to be cleared by Alabama’s office of student conduct, which removed him from campus following his arrest.

Interestingly, the school’s office of conduct does not make its rulings public, according to AL.com, so the school may have already permitted Holloway to play in the game.

As of Thursday night, the NCAA’s availability report listed as “out” for Friday’s game.