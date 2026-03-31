Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Posts Bible Quote in Support of Jaden Ivey After He was Cut by Bulls Following Criticism of Pride Night

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson jumped to his social media to post a Bible quote in support of NBA player Jaden Ivey after the Chicago Bulls abruptly cut the basketball pro for daring to question the NBA’s support for Gay Pride Month.

The Bulls dumped Ivey after he posted a series of videos criticizing his former team, the Detroit Pistons, for hosting a Pride Night, calling it “unrighteousness.” Ivey added that the Pistons are “not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in another video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

Now, TreVeyon Henderson has stepped up to come to Ivey’s side after the NBA player lost his job for stating anodyne Christian ideas.

Henderson wrote: “‘Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.’ Matthew 5:10.” He added the quote to the video of Ivey criticizing the NBA over its policies on LGBTQ+ issues.

The Patriots selected Henderson in the second round (38th overall) last year as he was coming out of Ohio State as a running back.

Henderson had 911 rushing yards, second among the league’s rookies and behind Ashton Jeanty. He also earned nine touchdowns. He finished the season with 1,132 yards of offense and 10 total touchdowns.

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