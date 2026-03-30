VIDEO: Chicago Bulls Waive Jaden Ivey After He Criticized Pride Night

The Chicago Bulls have waived star guard Jaden Ivey, who has created quite a stir among fans for doing something that doesn’t happen all that often in the NBA: Speaking out against Pride Night.

Ivey, 24, posted a series of videos criticizing his former team, the Detroit Pistons, for hosting a Pride Night, calling it “unrighteousness.” Iver further declared that the Detroit Pistons are “not gonna matter on Judgment Day.”

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA,” Ivey said in another video. “They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness. They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? [Who] are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy’?”

Though Ivey has often been injured, and the Bulls could have easily claimed they released him because of his physical struggles, they instead posted an announcement on X affirming that their decision to part ways with Ivey was due to “conduct detrimental to the team.”

“The Bulls acquired Ivey in a trade with the Detroit Pistons last month. He appeared in four games for the Bulls before being shut down for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury,” ESPN reports.

“Ivey was drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft and featured early for a rebuilding Pistons team before knee issues limited him to just 30 games in 2024-25 and kept him out for several games this season.”