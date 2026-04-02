Tiger Woods Said He Called Trump After Vehicle Overturned

Golf legend Tiger Woods has said he called President Trump shortly after his vehicle overturned in Jupiter Island, Florida, last week.

Body cam footage from police showed Woods walking down a lane toward the scene of the accident and could be heard talking to someone on the phone.

“Thank you so much. All right. You got it. Bye,” Woods was heard saying before later telling the police officer, “I was just talking with the president.”

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida last week after refusing to submit to a lawful urine test. He has been charged with property damage and misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence (DUI). On Tuesday, court documents revealed that police found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket after responding to the rollover accident, per ESPN.

Woods told authorities that he was looking down at his cellphone and changing the radio station in his Range Rover SUV, which caused him not to see a truck hauling a trailer slowing down, according to the affidavit. Martin County Sheriff’s deputy Tatiana Levenar wrote in an arrest affidavit that Woods was “sweating profusely” and his movement was “lethargic and slow” while she interviewed him. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Friday that the test of Woods’ breath didn’t show signs of alcohol. Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis or blood test for other drugs, according to the sheriff.

Days later, Woods pleaded not guilty and announced his exit from the sport that made him a household name.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,” he said in a statement. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return to a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time,” he added.

President Trump told reporters that he feels “bad” for his longtime friend.

“I feel so badly He’s got some difficulty. There was an accident, and that’s all I know,” Trump said. “A very close friend of mine, he’s an amazing person, an amazing man. But some difficulty.”

Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2019. The legendary golfer has also been dating Vanessa Trump, the mother of the president’s grandchildren, and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.