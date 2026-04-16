Brock Ballou, a Major League Baseball (MLB) umpire, was violently assaulted during an alleged robbery in Philadelphia last week.

The alleged robbery and assault occurred on April 9 while Ballou was visiting in Philadelphia to work the Phillies series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, per the New York Post.

Ballou was one of two people who were allegedly attacked by the same assailant, who Philadelphia police believe is in his teens. The MLB umpire was allegedly approached by the suspect — seen in surveillance video wearing a black hat, black pants and a light blue hoodie — while walking on the 1600 block of Walnut Street in Philly, when the individual stole his phone and took off.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith told CBS Philadelphia that a “physical altercation” erupted when Ballou gave chase when trying to retrieve his fun, resulting in him being punched in the head multiple times.

“They ended up on the ground, at which time the victim struck his head, causing injury,” Smith said. “The male continued his assault, violently punching him.”

Ballou eventually retrieved his phone when a pedestrian picked it off the ground for him.

“The injuries sustained by Ballou were not serious, and he umpired first base the next night and called balls and strikes behind the plate the day after,” noted the Post.