VIDEO: Mets Fans Blame 10-Game Losing Streak on Mamdani Curse

New York Mets fans are lashing out at socialist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and blaming him for the team’s ten-game losing streak.

After the tenth loss, furious fans are claiming that the video of Mamdani meeting up with the Mets mascots has jinxed the team, the Daily Mail reported.

The viral video shows Mayor Mamdani hugging Mr. and Mrs. Met in the stadium’s hallways.

But instead of their hearts being warmed by the mayor’s meeting with the mascots, many are blaming Mamdani for casting a cloud over the struggling Mets.