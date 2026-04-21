Mike Tomlin Joining NBC Football Night in America as Studio Analyst

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appears set to remain a former Steelers coach for at least a bit longer, as the longtime coach has signed on as a studio analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America.

Tomlin’s arrival on the NBC set comes amid a period of great upheaval.

The network decided to part with 17-year NBC vet and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy. In addition, it is unclear whether Jac Collinsworth, Chris Simms, and Rodney Harrison will return, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports.

The changes come as a bit of a surprise, given that Football Night in America averaged 8.8 million viewers, the largest viewership in the program’s history.

Fox also reportedly made a bid for Tomlin’s services but failed to close the deal.

Tomlin spent 19 years as the head coach for the Steelers. During that time, the organization experienced one of the most successful eras in NFL history.

The Steelers won the Super Bowl in Tomlin’s second year and never experienced a losing season. Despite a playoff win drought in his final six appearances, Tomlin’s teams made 13 trips to the postseason during his tenure.

Tomlin retired after the Steelers loss to the Texans in last year’s Wild-Card round. The Steelers replaced him with Pittsburgh-native and former Packers Super Bowl champion Mike McCarthy.