WATCH: Bill Clinton Makes Surprise Visit During Cowboys Press Conference, Jerry Jones Nearly Falls Off Stage

Two guys who were a really big deal in the 1990s had a surprise encounter on Wednesday.

Jerry Jones was holding a pre-draft press conference with local media when, suddenly, he noticed the 42nd President of the United States, entering the room.

“I’m negotiating the draft,” Clinton joked as he walked into the press conference room.

Jones stopped answering questions and rose to meet his fellow Arkansan. However, as he was making his way behind some chairs to get to Clinton, he stumbled and nearly fell off the stage.

“I’m glad to see ya,” Jones said.

“He’s been a wonderful not only president but a friend over the years, and really happy to have you here today,” Jones said to Clinton.

“Thank you, I’m glad to see you,” Clinton said. “Have a good draft day.”

Clinton was the president when the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl.

While White House visits have become a contentious topic in recent years, the Cowboys made three trips to D.C. to celebrate their Super Bowl wins during the 90s.

In one particularly funny 1993 interaction, Jones made Clinton an honorary reserve quarterback.

“Mr. President, it is a tremendous thrill and tremendous honor for all of us to make you an official member of the Dallas Cowboys as a reserve quarterback,” Johnson said.

“Thank you. I’m just going to sit around now and wait for my number to be called,” Clinton quipped. “I’m going to start practicing this afternoon. You know, it’s never too late.”

Despite their success in the 90s, the Cowboys have not even reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Making the now 30+year conference championship game drought, the longest in the NFL.