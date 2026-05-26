“How cheap is it going to be? And I said, well, cheap is probably not the right word for World Cup, but there are definitely some good buys to be had right now,” said Lodes.

“With the high prices, I think a lot of people are waiting to see and they see the trends on the pricing but I think once you get within you know seven to ten days of the events you’re going to see a spike as people decide no I really want to go and this is what the prices are going to be,” he added.

Lodes recommended that people buy their tickets now.

“When you get like within 10 days of the event, you’re going to see scarcity and I think you’ll see those prices start to come back up. So I do think that it is a good time to buy now,” said Lodes.

The World Cup commences on June 11, with the USA set to face Paraguay in its first match on June 12. Unfortunately, oddsmakers lowered Team USA’s odds following Tuesday’s roster unveiling, per the New York Post

“For the U.S., BetOnline actually moved the team’s odds from 80/1 to 100/1 to win the World Cup after the official roster was unveiled on Tuesday. Uruguay, Mexico, and Switzerland all jumped the U.S. in their odds to win the tournament,” noted the outlet. “That is not a market correction. That is a warning shot.”