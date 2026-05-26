World Cup Ticket Sales Decline in Host Cities, Expected to Increase as Deadline Approaches

Luke Hales_Getty Images
Luke Hales/Getty Images
Paul Bois

FIFA World Cup ticket sales have been declining in host cities, though experts expect them to improve as the deadline approaches.

Ticket sales have dropped 23 percent over the past 30 days. In the Dallas host city, for instance, ticket sales for the Netherlands vs. Japan dropped 12 percent; England vs. Croatia dropped 23 percent, per NBC Dallas.

“During Tuesday’s Arlington City Council meeting, Arlington Deputy City Manager Jennifer Wichmann told council members that only about half, or possibly less, of the 700,000 available tickets for Arlington’s FIFA World Cup matches have been sold,” noted the outlet.

“We’re thinking between about 35 and 50% of those have been sold. My 35% number comes from some tickets, numbers I got a few weeks ago,” said Wichmann.

Robert Lodes with DFW ticket brokerage house Metro Tickets attributed the decline to international unrest and a stagnant economy, with some buyers likely waiting until the last minute for lower prices.

“How cheap is it going to be? And I said, well, cheap is probably not the right word for World Cup, but there are definitely some good buys to be had right now,” said Lodes.

“With the high prices, I think a lot of people are waiting to see and they see the trends on the pricing but I think once you get within you know seven to ten days of the events you’re going to see a spike as people decide no I really want to go and this is what the prices are going to be,” he added.

Lodes recommended that people buy their tickets now.

“When you get like within 10 days of the event, you’re going to see scarcity and I think you’ll see those prices start to come back up. So I do think that it is a good time to buy now,” said Lodes.

The World Cup commences on June 11, with the USA set to face Paraguay in its first match on June 12. Unfortunately, oddsmakers lowered Team USA’s odds following Tuesday’s roster unveiling, per the New York Post.

“For the U.S., BetOnline actually moved the team’s odds from 80/1 to 100/1 to win the World Cup after the official roster was unveiled on Tuesday. Uruguay, Mexico, and Switzerland all jumped the U.S. in their odds to win the tournament,” noted the outlet. “That is not a market correction. That is a warning shot.”

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