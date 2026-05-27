Packers RB Josh Jacobs Arrested on Five Criminal Charges in Domestic Abuse Case

Five criminal charges, including strangulation and suffocation, were laid against Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs on Tuesday after police responded to a disturbance complaint against him over the weekend.

AP reports Hobart/Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Chief Michael Renkas said Jacobs, 28, was booked into Brown County Jail on charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim.

Renkas said police had been dispatched to a complaint involving Jacobs on Saturday at 8:37 a.m., per the AP report.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Renkas said in a statement seen by the outlet. “No further information will be released at this time.”

The strangulation and suffocation charge is a felony and the other four charges are misdemeanors, according to the charge information in the Brown County Jail’s online record of this case.

Jacobs’ lawyers — David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac — issued a joint statement on his behalf.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” they said. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

The NFL said it was aware of the report and has been in contact with the Packers.

Jacobs was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He signed a four-year, $48 million contract as a free agent with the Packers in 2024.