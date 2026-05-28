NHL Legend Claude Lemieux’s Cause of Death Revealed

It has been determined that NHL legend Claude Lemieux’s sudden and shocking death at the age of 60 was a suicide, according to TMZ Sports.

Lemieux’s death was announced by the NHL Alumni Association.

The longtime NHL great was found at a family-owned business in Florida on Thursday morning.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones,” Canadiens Owner Geoff Molson said in a statement.

“A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honours. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today, we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions.”

In his 21-year career, Lemieux played with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks. He reached hockey’s greatest heights by winning four Stanley Cup championships and the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the league’s most valuable player.

Lemieux is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children.