Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 15-year-old transgender track star at Bridgeport High School, won the West Virginia state championship this weekend.

Pepper-Jackson’s win comes ahead of the Supreme Court ruling that could potentially bar biological boys from playing in women’s sports, which a majority of Americans, including Democrats, support.

“The sophomore won first place in the girls’ Class AAA state title with a personal best of 38 feet, 11.75 inches in shot put,” reported the New York Post. “The second-place winner came in just under two feet shorter at 36 feet, 11 inches.”

West Virginia instituted the “Save Women’s Sports Act” in 2021, but Pepper-Jackson’s mother sued and the law was later overturned by the 4th Circuit.

“Initially, a district judge upheld it, but upon appeal, the 4th Circuit reversed it,” added the Post. “Becky’s attorneys at the ACLU delivered oral arguments to the Supreme Court justices in January, but a final ruling isn’t expected until June.”

Legal experts have predicted the Supreme Court will likely uphold the West Virginia law.

“The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to uphold laws that prohibit transgender women and girls from competing on women’s and girls’ school sports teams,” SCOTUSBlog reported in January. “After nearly three-and-a-half hours of arguments in a pair of cases from Idaho and West Virginia, a majority of the justices appeared to agree with the states that the laws can remain in place, even if it was not clear how broadly their ruling might sweep.”

In California last week, transgender track star AB Hernandez came in first at three events during the state’s Interscholastic Federation’s Southern Section championship final: long jump, high jump and triple jump. Despite that, girls who came in second were allowed to share the podium due to a new California policy, per Fox News.

Trans athlete AB Hernandez won first place in the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section finals on Saturday. So too did the girl who would have finished first, based on a rule enacted last year that awarded any female athlete that finished behind a trans athlete a higher placement. The CIF enacted a pilot program for the state finals last May that awarded any female athlete that finished behind a trans athlete one higher spot, which resulted in girls sharing podium spots with Hernandez for the championship. The program also ensured any female athlete who finished one spot out of qualifying for the state finals in events that included a trans competitor, to compete for the title as well.

Nereyda Hernandez, the mother of AB, decried the new policy on social media when she shared a post from Rainbow Families Action.

“All these big, tough ex-athletes at CIF, and the most courage they could muster was to hand this to coaches at AB’s meet today,” the group wrote. “Not one of them was brave enough to look her or her mother in the eye and say: ‘This whole project of violating Ed Code is aimed at you. A child.’”