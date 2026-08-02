Fans Outraged After Multiple WNBA Coaches Refuse to Protect Women’s Sports from Trans Athletes

Three Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) coaches have announced their support for allowing men who claim to be women to play in women’s sports over the last few days.

The debate over allowing men to invade women’s sports was kicked back into high gear after Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham delivered the common sense position that women’s sports should not allow transgender players to join their league. She said she feels it is the right thing to do to protect women’s sports against the unsafe and unfair physical advantage that men have over women.

Since Cunningham’s interview with ESPN, left-wing sports media reporters have begun pestering WNBA players and coaches about how they “feel” over Cunningham’s position on the issue. And to date, three coaches have sided with the inclusion of men in women’s sports.

On Friday, for instance, Cunningham’s own coach, Stephanie White, tried to have it both ways by saying she isn’t informed enough to have a set opinion on the “science” of the issue, but added that excluding men from women’s sports isn’t the way to address the problem.

“I don’t know that I would say I’m educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don’t ever believe that exclusion is the answer. I just don’t. I do think that when we think about various levels of sport, various governing bodies of sport, and things that go into that, like I said, I’m not educated enough at the different levels. I know growing up I played with the boys all the time,” White said, according to Fox News.

Next came Portland Fire head coach Alex Sarama, who proclaimed that he is in “support of everyone” who wants to play any sport they like.

“My focus is as a basketball coach. To be completely honest, I don’t think I’ve ever had to think about that. I’m completely supportive of people from all communities, people from all walks of life, so that’s my stance, completely; I’m in support of everyone in the Portland community,” Sarama said.

Finally, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve also chimed in to support the invasion of women’s sports by men pretending to be women.

While she admitted that “Save Women’s Sports” protesters have a right to mount their rallies, she also went on to say that there are no “biological men in girls’ locker rooms” because transgender “women” are real women.

“It is not the case that we have ‘biological men’ in girls’ locker rooms. The way it’s being phrased, the innuendo there that transgender women are predators of some kind in the locker room. There’s a lot of narrative that is problematic that we need to address,” she exclaimed.

Naturally, many fans jumped to social media to blast these coaches who are setting the grounds to destroy their own sports.

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