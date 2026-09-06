Big Ten officials riled college football on Saturday after ruling that one second remained on the clock as the game between Western Michigan and Michigan was coming to an end, even though the TV clock registered zero time left, and boy did fans have thoughts on social media.

Despite the clock on TV showing zero time remaining, officials ruled that Michigan would regain a second on the clock, which was just enough for them to win the game with a Hail Mary pass completion. The Big Ten released a statement claiming that a Western Michigan player “started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock.”

After the review, officials said the video prompted them to put one second back on the clock so the play could continue, Breitbart Sports reported.

In a statement, the Big Ten explained that “NCAA Football rule 4-2-3-a” ruled that the clock should be stopped at one second.

But many noted that the clock had already ticked off to zero on TV and in the stadium.

This, despite the Big Ten claiming that all locks were synced up ahead of the game.

The messy game ending had fans fuming:

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