Elon Musk Promises ‘Car Elevators’ at Boring Company Tunnel Launch

Boring Company founder Elon Musk promised in a tweet that the underground tunnel drilling and construction company will unveil “road legal autonomous transports cars & ground to tunnel car elevators” when it unveils its Los Angeles tunnel project on December 18.

In a recent tweet the founder of the Boring Company, Elon Musk, revealed that the underground tunnel drilling firm would have a product launch on December 18 which will include “autonomous transport cars” and “ground to tunnel car elevators,” according to Musk.

The tweet from Musk reads: “Boring Company product launch on Dec 18. More than a tunnel opening. Will include modded but fully road legal autonomous transport cars & ground to tunnel car elevators.”

Boring Company product launch on Dec 18. More than a tunnel opening. Will include modded but fully road legal autonomous transport cars & ground to tunnel car elevators. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2018

The Boring Company is likely hoping for a big PR win with the new product launch after multiple setbacks in recent months. TechCrunch reported in November that the company abandoned their plans to construct a tunnel beneath Los Angeles’ 405 freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard after local lawsuits aimed at investigating the potential environmental impact of the project were filed by local groups. The company aimed to fast-track the 2.7-mile long tunnel and had the backing of city officials to do so, but will no longer move forward.

“We cannot continue an item that’s going to delay innovation to our city,” said city councilman Joe Buscaino who supported the project. However, the project is no longer going ahead as a result of the lawsuits brought against the company. “The parties (The Boring Company, Brentwood Residents Coalition, Sunset Coalition, and Wendy-Sue Rosen) have amicably settled the matter of Brentwood Residents Coalition et al. v. City of Los Angeles (TBC — The Boring Company),” the company said in a statement to NBC. The company does still appear to have plans to dig in Los Angeles however, stating: “The Boring Company is no longer seeking the development of the Sepulveda test tunnel and instead seeks to construct an operational tunnel at Dodger Stadium.” Work on a two-mile L.A. test tunnel was completed earlier this month as the company plans to construct what Musk has nicknamed the “Dugout Loop,” tunnel to Dodger Stadium. Musk previously discussed his L.A. tunnel scheme on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast stating: “I have this, it’s sort of a hobby company, called the Boring Company, which started out as a joke. And we decided to make it real, and dig a tunnel under LA. And then other people asked us to build tunnels so we said yes in a few cases.”