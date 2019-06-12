YouTube Censors Project Veritas Video Exposing Anti-Christian Bias at Pinterest

YouTube censored a video from undercover journalism outlet Project Veritas featuring an interview with a Silicon Valley insider who revealed anti-Christian censorship at the social media platform Pinterest.

YouTube users who navigate to the Project Veritas interview are now met with a message informing them that the video is “no longer available due to a privacy claim by a third party.”

The video can still be accessed at Project Veritas’ website. It reveals that Pinterest added Bible verses to a “sensitive terms” list and censored a major pro-life website as “pornography.”

🚨🚨 YouTube has REMOVED our Pinterest Insider story 🚨🚨 The battle is on 🚨🚨 SUPPORT the insider who leaked the documents and got fired HERE: https://t.co/FLBzuLE65R pic.twitter.com/zWLfW2leRQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019

This follows a similar act of censorship by Twitter, which restricted a tweet from Project Veritas revealing internal communications from Pinterest smearing conservative pundit Ben Shapiro as a “white supremacist.”

Breaking News: Twitter has decided that investigative journalism is in violation of their terms of service – @Project_Veritas has been temporarily suspended from posting for tweeting internal communications from @Pinterest which show them calling @benshapiro a "white supremacist" pic.twitter.com/eJNDWEfanf — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2019

In a statement to Breitbart News, a YouTube spokesman said “The privacy of our users is important to us, that’s why we created robust privacy guidelines. If someone feels their privacy has been violated on YouTube, they can file a privacy complaint and we will promptly remove the content if it violates our guidelines.”

In a comment on Twitter, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe denounced YouTube’s censorship.

O’Keefe posted, “The established media and technology are so afraid of investigative journalism they need to censor it. YouTube calls REPORTING on someone by showing their face and name, and how they added a pro-life group to a porn blacklist, a ‘privacy complaint.’ Would they do this to NYT?”

YouTube’s takedown of the Project Veritas video has been denounced by prominent conservatives including educational organization PragerU and Paul Joseph Watson. Independent journalists Luke Rudkowski and Tim Pool, who rely on YouTube as an outlet for their news reporting and commentary, also denounced the takedown.

