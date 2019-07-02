Tesla Continues to Lose Key Executives

Elon Musk’s Tesla is losing two key executives, with one joining rival startup Lucid Motors. The troubled car company has lost its VP of production to a competitor and is now losing its VP of engineering as well, adding to the large number of executives who have jumped ship over the past 12 months.

Breitbart News recently reported that electric car manufacturer Tesla recently lost its Vice President of Production Peter Hochholdinger, who oversaw the manufacturing of vehicles at the company’s plant in Fremont, California. Hochholdinger’s departure comes just as the company is attempting to beat its delivery record from 2018, a key moment for the firm as it attempts to meet this ambitious goal. Now, Hochholdinger has joined rival electric car startup Lucid Motors.

Electrek reports that Hochholdinger has accepted a similar position to the one he occupied with Tesla at Lucid Motors, a Tesla competitor started by former Tesla board member, executive, and chief engineer of the Tesla Model S Peter Rawlinson. Hochholdinger will lead “Lucid’s global manufacturing operations, commencing with Lucid’s plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, as well as manufacturing engineering.”

Rawlinson commented on the addition of Hochholdinger to the Lucid Motors team stating:

We are delighted to welcome Peter to the Lucid team. Peter’s extensive experience and proven leadership in premium-vehicle manufacturing will prove invaluable as we continue our progress towards the launch of Lucid Air and future models. In joining Lucid, Peter is empowered to create an industry-leading manufacturing process that will deliver the quality products our discerning customers demand and deserve.

Business Insider also recently reported that Tesla’s Vice President of Interior and Exterior engineering, Steve MacManus, is leaving the firm according to sources. Neither Tesla or MacManus responded to requests for comment but Business Insider is confident in its source’s information. MacManus is joining Telsa’s head of European Operations, Jan Oehmicke, in leaving the firm at the end-of-quarter rush.

Other Tesla executives that have departed this year include Charles Mwangi, senior director of engineering; Felicia Mayo, vice president of human resources and head of diversity; Dave Arnold, senior director of global communications; and Dane Butswinkas, general counsel.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com