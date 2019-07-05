‘Muzzle Awards’ Highlight American Colleges that Hate Free Speech

The 2019 Campus Muzzle awards, which are given each year to colleges that censor free expression, were announced this week.

This year, the Campus Muzzle awards were awarded to institutions that have betrayed their commitment to free expression principles.

First up on the list is Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Williams College made its way onto the list after faculty and administrators caved to the demands of leftist student protesters. The protesters disrupted a faculty meeting to protest the adoption of the University of Chicago Free Speech principles, which protests free expression on campus. The protest effort was successful — the faculty and staff refused to sign onto the Chicago principles.

Despite assurances that no voting would take place, a group of about 20 Williams students showed up to the faculty meeting to protest, some waving signs that stated “free speech is hate speech.” Disruption notwithstanding, the faculty was extremely accommodating, inviting the students into the meeting and permitting them to read their response aloud. But the students continued to be disruptive, at one point demanding that white male professors sit down and admit their “privilege,” and at another screaming that faculty members were trying to “kill them.”

Middlebury College made the list for its decision to cancel a lecture by Polish politician Ryszard Legutko. College officials after student protesters argued that Legutko spreads “harmful ideas.”

“As someone who cares about making this campus a better, more thoughtful place, I think it would be irresponsible not to protest against such a person’s presence,” one student told the Middlebury student newspaper at the time. “I intend on exercising my own right to free speech and protest by refusing to allow Legutko to speak here without informing the community of his harmful ideas.”

