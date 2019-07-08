Anti-Trump Hampshire College Struggles to Enroll Students

A small college in Massachusetts known for its opposition to President Donald Trump is fighting to keep its doors open with dwindling enrollment — including an incoming freshman class of 15 students.

According to a report by The College Fix, Hampshire College, which is known for its strident opposition to President Donald Trump, will only have 15 students in its incoming freshman class.

Hampshire College caught headlines when they removed the American flag from campus in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election as a protest against Donald Trump. Now, Hampshire College is fighting to keep its doors open. In a similar display of bias, administrators at the college canceled a guest lecture event on gun rights because they feared it might provoke “intense debate.”

The rising sophomore class at Hampshire College has 290 students. Now, the incoming class will only have 15 students. Fortunately, students are permitted to take classes at Amherst College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. These institutions collectively comprise the Five College Consortium, an association which ties the colleges together.

Alumnus and famous documentarian Ken Burns led a massive multi-million dollar fundraising campaign on behalf of the college. However, it is not clear at this point if Hampshire College can pull itself out of its current situation.

Despite the low enrollment, Hampshire College’s new president Ken Rosenthal is optimistic about the future. He intends to bounce back from this year’s abysmal failure and enroll a full class in 2020.

