Far-left Activists Use Facebook to Plan Protest At ICE Warden’s Home

“Abolish ICE Denver,” a far-left activist outfit based in Colorado, is urging its supporters on Facebook to protest outside the personal home of the warden of a privately-owned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center in Aurora, Colorado.

The group posted an assembly location in a residential area of Aurora, Colorado, in an image on Facebook, which has yet to take the post down. The social network’s community guidelines lists the unsolicited posting of “personally identifiable information” as a violation of both its harassment and privacy policies.

“You should not post personal or confidential information about others without first getting their consent,” according to Facebook’s community guidelines. The posting of “private phone numbers or addresses” is specifically prohibited.

Responding to a comment request from Breitbart News, a Facebook spokeswoman said the assembly location posted by Abolish ICE Denver did not contain a private residential address and therefore did not violate the platform’s policies. The address is for a community center in the warden’s neighborhood.

“Should additional content be shared that includes private contact information, we will remove as soon as we identify it,” said the Facebook spokeswoman.

In its post, Abolish ICE Denver described the Aurora, Colorado, processing center as a “concentration camp” that is involved in “neglect and torture.” The center is operated by GEO Group, and its warden, whose home the protesters plan to harass, is named Johnny Choate.

In a statement, a spokesman for GEO Group condemned the protesters for their plans to target Choate at his home, and defended the company’s track record. The spokesman emphasized that GEO Group previously provided the same “high quality, professional services” for eight years under President Obama.

GEO Group’s full statement is below:

The safety of our employees and those entrusted to our care is our highest priority. We are deeply troubled by yet another disturbing incident targeting one of our employees and his family at their home, recklessly releasing their personal information. Unfortunately, the dishonest narrative and lies that are being spread, by radical groups whose objective is to Abolish ICE, about the services our company provides on behalf of the federal government has led to the endangerment of our employees, of government employees, and the public. We have never managed any shelters or facilities housing unaccompanied minors or any border patrol holding facilities. Our facilities are not overcrowded; they are highly rated by independent accreditation entities and provide humane residential care, including 24/7 medical services, modern recreation amenities, and access to legal counsel. We have been a trusted service provider to the federal government for over three decades, under Democratic and Republican Administrations, and in that time, we have never played a role in setting immigration policy nor have we ever advocated for or against immigration enforcement policies. The services we provide today are in no way different from the high-quality, professional services we provided for eight years under President Obama’s Administration.

In a post on their Facebook page, Abolish ICE Denver declared its intention to embarrass the GEO Group employee in front of his local community, calling on activists to “make sure every one of his neighbors knows exactly what they are living next to.”

People have been asking about ways to get involved in protesting the deplorable conditions and human rights abuses at the ICE concentration camp in Aurora, CO. This camp is notorious for numerous outbreaks and quarantines, coverups, medical neglect, torture via solitary confinement (up to nine months) of trans, gay, and mentally ill captives, and was one of 4 camps nationwide that was recently reprimanded by *Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security* for human rights abuses. That’s unbelievably bad. The protests, marches, and vigils are working –– high-level officials are shaking in their boots right now, knowing that the people of Colorado are continuing to escalate our DEMANDS for justice for the people held inside GEO. We plan to peacefully assemble and exercise our First Amendment rights outside the home of Johnny Choate in Aurora, CO. Bring a sign, poster, musical instrument, and all your righteous rage and let’s make sure every one of his neighbors knows exactly what they are living next to.

