Apple Will Keep Manufacturing Mac Computers in Texas, Avoids China Tariffs

Apple confirmed Monday that its newly redesigned Mac Pro will be manufactured in Austin, Texas, following recent indications from CEO Tim Cook that he wanted to keep making the computers in the United States.

The official announcement said the new Mac Pro will begin production “soon” at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013.

Apple’s decision comes following pressure from President Donald Trump, who said Apple wouldn’t receive a tariff waiver or relief for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Those parts would be imported for assembly in the U.S.

On Monday, Apple said that it has received a federal product exclusion “for certain necessary components,” but didn’t mention China by name. The exclusion is expected to allow Apple to import the parts without paying tariffs on them.

“The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful computer ever and we’re proud to be building it in Austin. We thank the administration for their support enabling this opportunity,” Cook said in the announcement.

Apple continues to make its popular products like the iPhone in China.

The company said Monday that the new Mac Pro will include components designed, developed and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies. It said the value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than in Apple’s previous generation Mac Pro.

In June, Apple was reportedly ready to move production of the new Mac Pro from the U.S. to China. The news came amid escalating trade tensions between the two countries, with Trump threatening new tariffs.

But following pressure from Trump, Cook indicated in July that he wanted to keep making the Mac Pro computer in the U.S.

The Mac Pro is marketed toward professional users and is priced at $6,000 for starters.

