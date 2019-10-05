Whistleblower: Boeing Rejected 737 Max Safety Upgrades Before Crashes

Inside information from a Boeing whistleblower suggests that the aircraft manufacturer ignored an internal report that demanded safety upgrades for the 737 Max fleet.

According to a report by the Seattle Times, Boeing was urged in an internal ethics complaint to upgrade the safety features on the 737 Max fleet that was involved in two fatal crashes that caused the deaths of over 300 people.

The ethics complaint was written by 33-year-old engineer Curtis Ewbank. In the complaint, Ewbank accused Boeing of prioritizing profit over the safety of airline passengers.

Ewbank’s complaint goes further than the decision not to install this one new system. He describes management as “more concerned with cost and schedule than safety and quality.” And he alleges that in one instance Boeing hid inflight safety incident data from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Ewbank went on to accuse Boeing of suppressing complaints from employees. “Given the nature of this complaint, the fear of retaliation is high, despite all official assurances that this should not be the case,” Ewbank wrote in the complaint. “There is a suppressive cultural attitude towards criticism of corporate policy — especially if that criticism comes as a result of fatal accidents.”

In a short comment, Boeing claimed that they have “rigorous processes in place, both to ensure that such complaints receive thorough consideration and to protect the confidentiality of employees who make them.”

Ultimately, Boeing refused to comment on the whistleblower complaint. “Accordingly, Boeing does not comment on the substance or existence of such internal complaints,” the company’s short said in the short statement.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Boeing 737 Max scandal. Breitbart News reported in August that Boeing had potentially left vulnerable security code unprotected on company servers. Cybersecurity expert Ruben Santamarta of Madrid claimed that he was able to access code that was designed to operate the 737 and 787 aircraft fleets on an unprotected Boeing server. Boeing responded in a short comment, saying that the code uncovered by Santamarta would not allow a hacker to remotely access integral flights systems aboard their airliners.

