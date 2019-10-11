University of Washington Professor: SpongeBob Is a ‘Violent,’ ‘Racist,’ Colonizer

A professor at the University of Washington argues in a recently published academic journal article that the children’s show SpongeBob SquarePants is secretly pro-America propaganda that aims to, among other things, whitewash American military violence and spread the “violent and racist expulsion of Indigenous peoples.”

Professor Holly M. Barker of the University of Washington published a bizarre article entitled “Unsettling SpongeBob and the Legacies of Violence on Bikini Bottom” this month which makes the case that SpongeBob and his friends were designed to normalize the taking of land from Native Americans.

The in article, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, Barker argues that SpongeBob and his friends erase the “ancestral Bikinian people” from the bottom of Bikini Atoll lagoon.