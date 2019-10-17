Oklahoma Christian U. Expels Student After Gun Found in Dorm Room

A student at Oklahoma Christian University was expelled after he was found with two guns in his dorm room.

The Oklahoma Christian University handbook states that the “possession of…guns of any kind…[is] strictly prohibited on campus.”

“Yesterday, Campus Police were alerted to and found that a student on campus possessed a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon and was keeping both in the student’s on-campus residence…” the university said in a short statement. “The student has been dismissed from OC, is no longer in housing, and won’t be allowed on campus.”

“The safety of our students and campus community is our number one priority. At this time, staff have no reason to believe that the student was planning to use the weapons on-campus. We’re grateful to those who came forward with this information and grateful to staff and campus police who quickly took action,” the university added.

