Indonesian Investigators Blame Boeing, Poor Training for 737 Max Crash

Indonesian crash investigators stated in a recently published report that a series of failures by Boeing led to the fatal Lion Air Flight 610, one of two Boeing 737 Max aircraft to crash in a short period of time.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Indonesian crash investigators published a report claiming that failures by aircraft manufacturer Boeing led to the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610. The investigators claim that Boeing installed a faulty flight-control feature that was designed for the 737 Max fleet to prevent the plane from stalling. The investigators claim that Boeing failed to properly train pilots on the new features in the fleet.

Boeing President & CEO Dennis Muilenburg published a statement in response to the report, extending his condolences to those that were affected by the tragic crash.

“On behalf of everyone at Boeing, I want to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in these accidents. We mourn with Lion Air, and we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Lion Air family,” Muilenburg wrote. “These tragic events have deeply affected us all and we will always remember what happened.”

The 737 Max fleet was grounded by countries around the world after two commercial flights from the fleet crashed, killing everyone on board. In March, an Ethiopian Airlines flight that featured a 737 Max aircraft, crashed, killing 157 people.

Muilenburg went on to claim that Boeing is taking action to ensure that a similar crash does not happen again. “We are addressing the KNKT’s safety recommendations, and taking actions to enhance the safety of the 737 MAX to prevent the flight control conditions that occurred in this accident from ever happening again. Safety is an enduring value for everyone at Boeing and the safety of the flying public, our customers, and the crews aboard our airplanes is always our top priority,” he added. “We value our long-standing partnership with Lion Air and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future.”

Breitbart News reported this week on internal conversations by Boeing test pilots that suggests that the aircraft manufacturer knew of the issues with the 737 Max fleet prior to the crashes.

