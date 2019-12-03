Report: Poor Attendance for Kansas State ‘Adulting’ Life Skills Course

Students at Kansas State University have failed to show up for a series of “adulting” courses that were designed to teach students basic skills such as car maintenance, health insurance management, and home leasing tips, according to reports.

According to a report by The College Fix, students at Kansas State University are not interested in a series of life skills courses that were designed to help them manage everyday life problems. Unfortunately, only 10 to 15 students attended the workshops. Each workshop focused on a different life skill, a recent workshop on November 12 focused on “healthy and safe living.”

A local NPR affiliate in Kansas reported in November on the various “Adulting” courses offered by Kansas State University. College administrators admitted that there is a secret goal behind the courses — the goal is to give a generation of students with reportedly high levels of mental illness the tools to solve everyday problems.

“In high school, I felt really pressured to take a lot of college classes to succeed because there was a huge race for valedictorian and being top of the class,” one Kansas State student said. “No matter how high your GPA was … everybody was still stressed. … You had to be perfect all the time.”

Megan Katt, a faculty member at Kansas State, told NPR that the “Adulting” courses were intentionally designed to pull students away from academic work that may not be all that useful in the real world.

“These basic problem-solving life skills are being brushed under the rug,” Katt said. “Instead, we’re just drilling all this academic work into their head.”