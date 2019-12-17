Investors Demand Exhumation of Bitcoin Trader’s Body to Confirm Death

Investors are calling for the body of cryptocurrency trader Gerald Cotten to be exhumed after they learned that at the time of his death, he had sole access to $137 million in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies held by investors on the Quadriga CX trading platform.

According to a report by Business Insider, cryptocurrency investors on the platform Quadriga CX are calling for an investigation into the death of the platform’s founder, Gerald Cotten. Cotten, who allegedly died from Crohn’s disease during a trip to India, had sole access to $137 million that was being held on the platform by users.

Now, users on the Quadriga CX platform believe that Cotten might not actually be dead. A group of users that lost money as a result of Cotten’s death have called on Canadian place to exhume Cotten’s body to prove that he’s dead. In a letter, the users demand that Canadian police perform a post-mortem autopsy on Cotten’s body.

“The purpose of this letter is to request, on behalf of the Affected Users, that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (the “RCMP”), conduct an exhumation and post-mortem autopsy on the body of Gerald Cotten to confirm both its identity and the cause of death given the questionable circumstances surrounding Mr. Cotten’s death and the significant losses of Affected Users,” the letter reads.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Cotten’s death is not the only issue plaguing Quadriga Cx. In a report published in June, analysts wrote that the company’s “operating infrastructure appears to have been significantly flawed from a financial reporting and operational control perspective.”

“Activities were largely directed by a single individual, Mr. Cotten, and as a result, typical segregation of duties and basic internal controls did not appear to exist,” the report continued.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.