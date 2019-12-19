Airbnb Wins Special Treatment: Won’t Be Subjected to EU Property Rules

AHTOP has maintained that Airbnb doesn’t merely connect two parties through its platform but also acts as an estate agent without holding a professional license.

But the court ruled that Airbnb is, in essence, an “information society service” that exists in a way that is “distinct from the subsequent service to which it relates.”

Airbnb’s legal win has come as somewhat of a surprise since the same European court ruled two years ago that ride-sharing service Uber should be classified as a transport services company, thereby subjecting the company to stricter regulation.

The French tourism industry has long resented Airbnb for the negative impact it has had on hotels. France still ranks as the most popular destination for tourists worldwide.

The San Francisco-based Airbnb has been accused of acting with impunity in foreign countries, throwing its considerable weight around to achieve its business objectives. At the same time, the company has taken left-wing political stands at home and abroad.

Airbnb infamously ran an anti-Trump commercial prior to the 2018 State of the Union address in which the company mocked President Trump’s alleged comment about “shithole” countries.

“We heard there’s been some expletive-filled interest in these beautiful destinations,” the commercial said, promoting stays in such dangerous destinations as Haiti and El Salvador, using the #WeAccept hashtag.

Airbnb hired Obama attorney general Eric Holder in 2016 to help the company create an anti-discrimination policy. As part of Holder’s tenure, Airbnb promoted #WeAccept through various commercials and online promotions.