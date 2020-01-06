Harvard Profs. Form ‘Ethic Studies’ Coalition After ‘Latinx’ Denied Tenure

A group of professors at Harvard University have established the “Ethnic Studies Rise” coalition in response to the administration’s decision to deny tenure to a “Latinx” colleague.

According to a report by The College Fix, a group of ethnic studies professors at Harvard University have formed a coalition to fight back against the administration’s decision to deny tenure to Professor Lorgia García Peña.

Breitbart News reported in December that student protesters staged a sit-in protest on behalf of Professor García Peña. The students signed a petition demanding that the university release a list of the administrators that voted against granting tenure to García Peña.

“The university’s refusal to make tenure decisions with transparency is premised upon anonymity,” the students wrote in the petition. “Professor García-Peña’s tenure case confirms that the current model of anonymity allows individuals in positions of power, who are non-experts in the field, to play a decisive role without accountability.”

The coalition, which is called “Ethnic Studies Rise,” was established not only to protest against the decision to deny tenure to García Peña, but also to build bridges between the various emerging “social justice” disciplines such as black studies, Caribbean Studies, and “Latinx” studies.

Why Ethnic Studies now? What is it? Why is it important? We have invited a team of distinguished and experienced scholars from diverse backgrounds to engage each other around these questions. We have also asked them to reflect on the relationship of Ethnic Studies to Transnational and Hemispheric American Studies and other established interdisciplinary fields of study—Black Studies, Latinx Studies, Caribbean Studies—and last but not least, to illuminate the nature of Dr. Lorgia García Peña’s timely and original contribution to these fields.

On December 20, the coalition held an event called “Lorgiafest,” during which academics were instructed to read and promote García Peña’s work.

