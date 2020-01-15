Kellogg Community College Official Held ‘F*ck Trump’ Sign at Michigan Trump Rally

Jorge Zeballos, the chief equity and inclusion officer at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, Michigan, recently protested outside of a Donald Trump rally held near the college with a sign that read, “Fuck Trump.” One student commented on the incident, saying: “He has violated the very goals that are listed on the ‘Equity & Inclusion’ page of KCC’s website. His behavior, in no way, fosters or promotes civility and does not advance dialogue.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Jorge Zeballos of Kellogg Community College recently came under fire in his local community over his decision to design a profanity-laced protest sign.

The sign, which read “Fuck Trump, Fuck McConnell, Fuck Graham,” were posted to Facebook by Zeballos himself after he returned from a protest event that took place outside of a December Trump rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Zeballos reportedly deleted the photo from his Facebook account after it sparked controversy within Kellogg Community College. Zeballos eventually apologized for the post, writing that he had “deeply regret[ted]” posting the photo of the protest sign on his Facebook page.

“Recently I posted a picture on my [Facebook] page of me holding a sign at a rally to protest Trump’s visit to Battle Creek,” Zeballos wrote in a Facebook post. “While I stand by my first amendment right to express myself, I understand that my public and private actions have repercussions on the institution I work for, Kellogg Community College. Because of this, I deeply regret posting the picture on my Facebook page and the controversy it has generated.”

Some members of the community argued that Zeballos’ sign will make it more difficult for conservative students to express themselves on campus.

“He has violated the very goals that are listed on the ‘Equity & Inclusion’ page of KCC’s website. His behavior, in no way, fosters or promotes civility and does not advance dialogue,” local Joni Jones said. “To the contrary, it will have the effect of squelching free speech on campus, as those students with conservative leanings are likely to be intimidated into silence. That is NOT what colleges and universities are supposed to be about and it has to stop.”

