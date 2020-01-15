New England College Students: Trump Is More Dangerous Than Kim Jong Un

New England College students told a reporter this week that President Donald Trump is more dangerous than the leaders of Iran, China, Russia, and North Korea.

A reporter from The College Fix interviewed students at New England College and asked them who they considered to be the most dangerous world leader.

“Of the following five world leaders, which do you think is the greatest danger to world peace? America’s President Trump, China’s President Xi, Kim Jong Un in North Korea, Putin in Russia or the Supreme Leader of Iran?” the reporter asked the students.

“I would also say Trump. Many of those leaders are worrying but I worry most about Trump’s erratic behavior and how unpredictable he is,” one student said.

“Yeah, it’s Donald Trump just because he happens to be in the office of the United States presidency,” another student said. “My answer would have been the same with Obama or Hillary if she had been elected.”

“Trump,” another student added, “I just hate him. I think he’s irrational. I think he makes decisions that put us in a dangerous position like what we are in right now with Iran.”

“I would say that all of them are very dangerous,” another student said, “but I think the way that Trump handles all of them is in a reckless way which poses a really great threat to all American citizens.”