Fashion Institute of Technology Places Dean On Leave over ‘Racist’ Fashion Show

The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City placed a dean on leave this week over his role in a “racist” fashion show that featured unusual clothing and makeup, including models in monkey ears and exaggerated lips.

According to a report by the New York Post, Dean Mary Davis of the Fashion Institute of Technology has been placed on leave over a fashion show that featured runway models in “monkey ears.” The institute has retained a law firm to conduct an investigation into the fashion show.

Dr. Joyce F. Brown, the president of the Fashion Institute of Technology, said that they are conducting a full investigation into the fashion show. Prior to the investigation, the institute placed both Davis and Johnathan Kyle Farmer, Chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department, on leave.

“We cannot expect our community to trust us without a full examination of how this came about,” Brown wrote in a statement. “Those in charge of and responsible for overseeing the show failed to recognize or anticipate the racist references and cultural insensitivities that were obvious to almost everybody else.”

Brown also urged the fashion community to direct their criticisms over the runway event at the institute rather than the designer that organized the event. Brown suggested that the institute is still investigating who was behind the unusual clothing designs.

“It also appears — based upon information available — that the styling and accessorizing used in the show were provided to him rather than chosen at his discretion,” Brown added. “Junkai has said, and his thesis notes and sketches support, that the collection he designed and produced was not aimed at invoking or provoking racial implications.”