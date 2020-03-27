Jeff Bezos: Amazon Will Work with WHO to Fight Coronavirus Epidemic

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently stated via social media that he had spoken with the Director General of the WHO to discuss the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak and hinted that Amazon may deliver test kits globally.

Business Insider reports that Jeff Bezos, the CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon and richest man in the world, recently posted a picture to Instagram of himself having a video call with the Director General of the WHO to discuss the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

In the post, Bezos listed the different ways that Amazon is mobilizing to help the WHO in addressing the Chinese viruspandemic. According to Bezos, Amazon has already provided web support to the WHO, helped to translate the WHO’s materials and integrated artificial intelligence tech into its mapping of the pandemic.

“Our current work with WHO includes: increasing capacity and security for the WHO website; providing ML [machine learning] & AI for WHO’s Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources initiative; assisting with the translation and transcription of WHO’s knowledge catalogue; providing logistics support,” wrote Bezos.

Its not clear what “logistics support” entails but Amazon’s fleet of delivery drivers could be utilized to help the WHO. Bezos also hinted that the company may begin delivering coronavirus testing kits stating: “We also discussed the urgent need for collective action to produce and distribute plentiful COVID-19 test kits. A surplus of fast, effective, easy-to-access test kits would flatten the curve and protect people around the world. I told Dr. Tedros we will continue to help WHO in every way we can in the coming weeks and months.”

Amazon has already agreed to deliver millions of at-home coronavirus testing kits int he UK, starting with healthcare workers before expanding to the general public. Bezos has yet to make any public statements bout whether he will personally be donating any of his personal fortune towards the fight against the coronavirus. Bezos’ net worth is around $120 billion.

It was recently reported that at least six Amazon warehouses in the United States have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic as the e-commerce giant attempts to address a massive increase in shipments as thousands of Americans are confined to their homes.

Amazon warehouses in New York City, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Oklahoma City all employ individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Washington Post. Recently, Amazon temporarily closed one of its New York delivery stations due to an employee contracting the virus.

