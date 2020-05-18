Stanford Prof Erased from Website After Singing the N-Word

Stanford Professor Rose Salseda was removed from the university’s website after being accused of singing along to a rap song by N.W.A. including a racial slur. Salseda apologized to the Stanford community in a letter published on Monday. The professor’s performance left a student government leader accusing Salseda of “trolling” students and asking, “Why do we have to put up with that kind of racial violence?”

According to a report by the College Fix, Stanford art & history Professor Rose Salseda may be facing significant professional consequences after she allegedly used the N-word when rapping along to song lyrics. Salseda was also accused of writing out the full name of the rap group N.W.A., which includes the N-word, on an online discussion board back in April.

Stanford student government leader Kobe Hopkins condemned Salseda over her use of the slur at the beginning of May. “The fact that she repeated the N-word yesterday is just her intentionally trolling us,” Hopkins said. “Why do we have to put up with that kind of racial violence?”

This week, Salseda’s faculty profile was removed from the Stanford’s Department of Art and Art History website. The profile was allegedly removed from the website on Tuesday, May 12. However, Stanford has retained a small reference to Salseda in its main directory. However, Salseda is one of the only entries in the directory that does not include contact information or a university title.

Salseda released an apology letter on Monday in which she claimed that she recognizes the “impact” of her use of the racial slur.

“While my intention was to center the voices of artists who have made important social interventions,” the apology reads, “I recognize the impact my reading of the N.W.A. lyrics and the posting of their biography has had on students, especially Black students.” Salseda added that she wanted to “sincerely apologize[ing] for those actions.”

Breitbart News reported in September that two professors at Emory University had been accused of using racial slurs in the classroom. One of the Emory professors, who is Native-American, said he used the word in a conversation about offensive language.

