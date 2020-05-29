U. of Oklahoma Prof. Karlos Hill on Riots: ‘Where Is There Space for Black Rage?’

University of Oklahoma Professor Dr. Karlos Hill has defended the rioting in response to the death of George Floyd. Hill asks the question, “Where is there space for black rage?”

According to a local news report, University of Oklahoma Professor Dr. Karlos Hill is defending the riots around the nation in response to the death of George Floyd. Hill, who also serves as the Chair of the Department of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma, argued this week that American society does not allow Black Americans to be “enraged” in response to injustices.

Breitbart News reported this week that hundreds of locals looted stores in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” President Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the rioting. “I can’t stand back and watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership.”

Dr. Hill argued that there should be space for “black rage” in the aftermath of racial injustice. “Where is there space for black rage? Why aren’t we allowed to be enraged when senseless violence occurs to us on a daily basis?” Hill said.

“When you feel marginalized, and when you know that your voice seemingly doesn’t matter, you will take to the streets and you will use the very things, that will seemingly give you a voice,” Hill added.

Breitbart News reported extensively this week on the Minneapolis riots that have led to the destruction of numerous local businesses. One video posted to the internet on Thursday showed rioters starting a fire in an AutoZone store.

Protesters have started a fire in the autozone next to the police precinct #GeorgeFloyd #Minneapolis @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/UI13FjXVEN — Zach Boyden-Holmes (@Boydenphoto) May 28, 2020

Several buildings in downtown Minneapolis erupted in flames during the riots on Thursday. Looters stole televisions, groceries, and clothes from Target. Other looters stole goods from a Dollar Tree location and a liquor store.

Building engulfed in flames as riots erupt in Minneapolis following the death in police custody of George Floyd. https://t.co/5MVr8yQIO0 pic.twitter.com/I1zsXRecBX — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2020

