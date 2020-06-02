Twitter Censors Rep. Matt Gaetz for ‘Glorifying Violence’ … Against Antifa!

Twitter censored a post from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he suggested that Antifa terrorists should be treated in the same ways as Middle Eastern terrorists. Gaetz responded sharply, tweeting “Feels good to virtue signal now twitter. But this will be hard to explain later. See you in the Judiciary Committee.”

“Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” asked Gaetz.

Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East? — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 1, 2020

Although Rep. Gaetz’s tweet appears to merely be calling for terrorists to be treated with racial equality, A Twitter spokesperson told the New York Times that the tweet is “violation of our glorification of violence policy.”

People viewing the tweet on Twitter will see it hidden by a message warning that it violates this policy.

In a foll0w-up tweet, Rep. Gaetz drew attention to leftist incitement that has been ignored by Twitter.

“Twitter has no problem with this incitement of violence,” says Gaetz, highlighting a tweet from Colin Kaepernick defending violent rioting.

“I called for government action against terrorists, and they deemed that naughty. Feels good to virtue signal now twitter. But this will be hard to explain later. See you in the Judiciary Committee.”

Twitter has no problem with this incitement of violence. I called for government action against terrorists, and they deemed that naughty. Feels good to virtue signal now twitter. But this will be hard to explain later. See you in the Judiciary Committee. https://t.co/RzD15r5pZE — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 2, 2020

Gaetz is correct that Twitter is ignoring the encouragement of violence and criminal behavior from pro-riot users. In addition to Kaepernick’s tweet, the platform has allowed users to direct their Twitter followers to looting targets, and has let threats of violence run-rampant on the platform over the weekend, including threats of violence that have led to real-world criminal attacks.

The Florida congressman is also correct to call Antifa members terrorists — this is now the official view of the head of the Department of Justice. Attorney General William Barr has said Antifa violence is “domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

A cursory Twitter search reveals that accounts supporting the terrorist movement can easily be found on the platform.

On May 26th, Twitter added a “fact check” label to a pair of tweets from President Trump expressing widely-held concerns about mail-in ballots increasing the risk of voter fraud. The “fact check” link, which urged users to “get the facts about mail-in ballots,” directed users to a Twitter “moment” — a collection of links and tweets, handpicked by Twitter employees.

The “moment,” intended to fact-check the President, was filled with establishment media articles from CNN, the Washington Post and other outlets, baselessly asserting that Trump was lying about mail-in ballots. This is reportedly the first time the social media platform has branded Trump’s tweets with a link to a “fact check” of this type.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.