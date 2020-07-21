Atlanta’s Historically Black Colleges Move Courses Online for Fall Semester

Historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) in Atlanta, Georgia, announced this week that they will keep their courses online for the fall semester. The decision was made in response to a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

According to a report by the Hill, three HBCUs in Atlanta, Georgia, will keep their campuses closed during the upcoming fall semester. The state of Georgia has seen nearly 150,000 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year.

Leaders at Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Clark Atlanta University announced this week that they will all keep their campuses closed for the upcoming fall semester.

Morehouse President David Thomas said that the decision came in response to George’s single-day record for new coronavirus cases. On Sunday, Georgia reported 4,689 new cases of the virus.

“As much as I wanted to see the men of Morehouse return to campus for classes on Aug. 19, the spike in COVID-19 cases in Georgia and across the nation warrants us to change course to protect the health and safety of Morehouse students, faculty and staff,” Thomas said. “Morehouse could not guarantee the well-being of our community for in-person instruction, even with the rigorous safety protocols that we were planning.”

Breitbart News reported earlier in July that Harvard University had announced that it will keep their courses online for the fall semester. However, 40 percent of Harvard’s undergraduate campus is expected to live on campus this fall.

